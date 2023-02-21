East Texas counties included in presidential disaster declaration request

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Texas communities impacted by the severe winter storm earlier this month.

Abbott’s request includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties.

“The severe winter storm that swept across our state caused damage of such severity and magnitude that I am requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Abbott. “This critical federal assistance will allow Texas communities to rebuild and recover by providing necessary financial resources for emergency response, debris removal, and infrastructure damages. I thank TDEM and our emergency response partners for working around the clock to meet the needs of their fellow Texans.”

The request to declare a major disaster for the State of Texas comes after an initial review of damage sustained by significant ice accumulation, fallen tree branches, and damage to local electricity infrastructure. Local jurisdictions have reported more than $63 million in public infrastructure damage estimates thus far, including disaster response costs and debris management.

If Abbott’s request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration is granted, jurisdictions in the designated counties would be eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance program, including grant funding for: debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities. Approval of the request would also authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide.

