Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Former Department of Education director speaks at Jarvis Christian University for Black History Month

Former Dept. of Education director speaks at Jarvis Christian University for Black History Month
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins is honoring Black History Month with a presentation by a former Department of Education director.

Dr. Leonard Hayes is the first African American US Assistant Secretary of Post-Secondary Education.

“It’s important to kind of lift up the importance of Black History Month, what it means, and I chose to focus on the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Hayes said.

Hayes is also a former Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“These institutions have been very important to the development of our country. As a matter of fact, I said the black middle class if you will, most of the black middle class, was created by Historical Black Colleges and Universities,” Hawkins said.

Hayes also spoke with students about the importance of their education.

“They’re the next generation. We’re leaving the scene, the Baby Boomers, which I’m a part of. We don’t live forever. So the question is what do you want the legacy to be that they can pick up and go with?” he said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean William Fuller
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing teen
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record

Latest News

Angeles has since been remanded into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Man arrested with fentanyl in hollowed-out battery remanded into custody of ICE
City of Overton’s city hall, police department move to donated church building
City of Overton’s city hall, police department move to donated church building
Mrs. Lee's Daffodils Gardens
Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden blooming in Smith County with new caretakers at the helm
Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin seek donations through annual event
Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin hosts Texas-Sized Baby Shower to help expecting families