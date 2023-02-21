Harker Heights police officer fatally shoots driver armed with a knife after pursuit

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Harker Heights Police Department officer and a driver allegedly armed with a knife after pursuit early Tuesday morning.

The officer pulled the driver over at 1:00 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 600 block of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police said the driver initially stopped, but then fled the traffic stop and the officer pursued him.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline.

“The suspect possessed a knife and advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner resulting in the officer firing his service weapon. Immediate life saving measures were performed by Police Officers until Harker Heights EMS arrived at approximately 1:10 a.m,” said Chief of Police Betiale Hawkins II.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the suspect dead at approximately 3:27 a.m. and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

Police have not yet released the names of the slain driver or the police officer.

They did say the officer was not injured and is on administrative leave, which is standard policy with use of deadly force.

No further information is available at this time.

