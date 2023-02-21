More East Texas counties impacted by ice storm added to state’s disaster declaration

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has expanded the state’s disaster declaration to include additional counties impacted by the ice storm in January and February. This includes several East Texas counties.

The counties added to the disaster declaration are Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River, Robertson, and Shelby.

Those counties join Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties, which were included in the governor’s disaster declaration on Feb. 4. Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed, the governor’s office says.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.