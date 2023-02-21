Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing teen

Sean William Fuller
Sean William Fuller(Nacogdoches County Sherriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Sean William Fuller, 16, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 17 leaving a residence in the 20000 block of S. FM 225 in Nacogdoches County wearing a black, red, grey and white poncho-style hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Fuller is an African American male approximately 5′ 11″ inches tall, with light brown skin, black hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 115 lbs.

If you have information on Fuller or his whereabouts, contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777.

