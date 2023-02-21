Nacogdoches Swimmer and Coach on Record Setting Weekend

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Ava Whitaker, a competitor in the 100 Butterfly and 200 meter individual medley set a new 5A state record in the butterfly this past weekend in Austin.

“Well, I swam the 100 fly and 200 IM,” she said. “I went a 52:36 in the 100 Fly and got the 5A state record.”

Carrie Scroggins is the proud Nacogdoches swim team coach. And she complimented all her swimmers on an outstanding showing.

“We are so proud of her,” she said. “It’s a huge deal to be a state champion in Texas and she made it look pretty easy. It was a weekend I’ll never forget and not only her but Alister Jackson and our relay team. They all swam awesome, so I was a really proud coach this weekend.”

A coach with an athlete who not only set a state record but was also named swimmer of the meet.

She added, “yes, so another huge honor to be a top athlete at a state level but she earned the 5A swimmer of the Meet thereby based on her times and her performance and that’s it. So many great swimmers at that meet that’s just a really huge honor for her to have gotten that. So that’s awesome.”

Eva has signed with Indiana University to swim for the Hoosiers and will leave as early as June, but until that time comes...

“Well I have my last club championship meet this weekend,” she said. “And then after that, I think I’m going to chill out for a little bit. We’ll see if I’ll end up at team trials. We’ll we’ll see how that goes in the future. But as of right now it’s just the meet this weekend and then kind of chilling out before June.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.