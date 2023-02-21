Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
New SFA Board President
Dr. Steve Westbrook officially named SFA’s 10th president
SNAP Benefits
Texas food banks call on legislators to increase funding for Surplus Ag Grant
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him