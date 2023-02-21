Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the 80s.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 80s. If you’ve followed along with the forecast for the last two to three days, there haven’t been any significant changes since this weekend. We are still expecting warm temperatures to persist through tomorrow, and really, most of the next seven days. With the exception of Friday, our high temperatures for the foreseeable future will run above normal for late February/early March.

As for rain chances over the next week, rain is still in the forecast for tomorrow, and (some good news here) the Storm Prediction Center has removed East Texas from their Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather. I have added a low chance for rain to Thursday’s forecast, mainly for Deep East Texas where a few sprinkles will be possible. More rain, at a higher chance, is in the forecast for Friday through next Monday. For this entire period, it is not looking like severe weather is likely, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible. If that changes, we’ll let you know. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Andrew Tate)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-21-23
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-21-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Warm and windy conditions will prevail through the mid-week time frame
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast