Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 80s. If you’ve followed along with the forecast for the last two to three days, there haven’t been any significant changes since this weekend. We are still expecting warm temperatures to persist through tomorrow, and really, most of the next seven days. With the exception of Friday, our high temperatures for the foreseeable future will run above normal for late February/early March.

As for rain chances over the next week, rain is still in the forecast for tomorrow, and (some good news here) the Storm Prediction Center has removed East Texas from their Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather. I have added a low chance for rain to Thursday’s forecast, mainly for Deep East Texas where a few sprinkles will be possible. More rain, at a higher chance, is in the forecast for Friday through next Monday. For this entire period, it is not looking like severe weather is likely, but some rumbles of thunder will be possible. If that changes, we’ll let you know. Have a great Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

