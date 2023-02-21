Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-21-23
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KLTV) - It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and southwest winds are already breezy this morning.  Today will be warm and breezy again, a lot like yesterday with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon.  Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning to become partly cloudy through the afternoon, but more clouds roll back in this evening.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely tomorrow morning, but should be moving out of the area by midday and early afternoon with clearing skies tomorrow late in the day.  It will be breezy and warm again tomorrow before a cold front arrives Thursday.  Slightly cooler Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but most of the cool air arrives Friday with highs back in the 60s for the day.  A few showers are possible Friday and through the weekend with a quick warm up back into he 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

