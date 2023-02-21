The wind machine will likely disrupt your outdoor plans on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Sunshine and warm, southwesterly winds led to daytime highs soaring into the lower-to-middle 80′s, which is about twenty degrees above average for this time of year.

Our morning lows for the foreseeable future will be in the lower-to-middle 60′s, which is not only twenty-degrees above average, but it is where our normal high temperatures should be this time of year. Our highs will generally be in the 80′s through Thursday.

The unseasonably warm weather will be aided by gusty, southwesterly winds tonight and tomorrow. These southwest winds will be in the 15 to 25 mph range, gusting to around 40 mph on Wednesday.

This has led to the re-issuance of another wind advisory for many of our deep east Texas counties on Wednesday as the wind machine may disrupt some of your outdoor plans through our mid-week time frame.

A quick-moving storm system moving off the southern California coast will eject into the plains on Wednesday. This will give us a 30% chance of rain showers and an isolated rumble of thunder on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. The rainfall amounts will be meager, averaging around a tenth-of-an-inch or less with many areas receiving virtually nothing in their rain gauges.

We will get a brief wind shift with a weak frontal boundary coming in on Thursday, but it will have just a small impact on our temperatures since highs will still be in the 70′s to near the 80-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies. Thankfully, our wind speeds will drop off considerably by the end of the week as the pressure gradient relaxes significantly.

Friday looks to be the coolest day this week as the combination of cloudy skies and slightly drier air behind that front will lead to highs coming down into the middle 70′s.

With the front stalling out and then retreating back to the north as a warm front, this upcoming weekend will be back to warm, humid, and breezy under mostly cloudy skies.

Our next best storm chance will return by early next week as another western storm system may impact the southern plains, giving us a chance to see better rain and storm coverage in the Piney Woods.

