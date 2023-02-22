Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week

WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Another East Texas school district will shorten its school week from five days to four.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the Alto ISD Board of Trustees voted to shift to a four-day school week beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.

“The board of trustees reviewed stakeholder input and carefully weighed the pros and cons of this change,” the district said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

Other East Texas school districts that have recently moved to a four-day week include Leverett’s Chapel, Alba-Golden, Frankston, Jasper and New Diana.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155.
One killed and one injured in head-on collision in Coffee City
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages