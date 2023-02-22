Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Boredom leads to man playing the lottery and winning record prize

Jerard Hickman says when he gets a little bored, he often goes to the Virginia Lottery’s...
Jerard Hickman says when he gets a little bored, he often goes to the Virginia Lottery’s website to play some online games.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says his boredom helped him cash in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, when Jerard Hickman gets bored, he likes to check its website to play some online games.

And his day got very exciting last week after finding out he won a $785,414 jackpot prize.

Lottery officials said Hickman won the jackpot while playing the Lucky Golden Multiplier game while he was at home.

The Virginia Lottery said it was the largest jackpot ever won in one of its online instant games.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” Hickman said. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman, a district manager for a transportation company, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings but does expect to pay some bills.

Officials said the Lucky Golden Multiplier is one of the dozens of online instant games available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean William Fuller
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing teen
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record

Latest News

Angeles has since been remanded into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Man arrested with fentanyl in hollowed-out battery remanded into custody of ICE
City of Overton’s city hall, police department move to donated church building
City of Overton’s city hall, police department move to donated church building
Mrs. Lee's Daffodils Gardens
Mrs. Lee’s Daffodil Garden blooming in Smith County with new caretakers at the helm
Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin seek donations through annual event
Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin hosts Texas-Sized Baby Shower to help expecting families
Riders left swinging on Ferris wheel ride in high winds