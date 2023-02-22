Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Coach Brian Pullum leaving Grand Saline to take Athletic Director position at Big Sandy ISD

“We are excited about bringing Coach Pullum back to Big Sandy,” said Mike Burns, Superintendent. “Coach Pullum has experience as both a boys and girls coach and we believe that experience will grow our entire athletic program for both our boys and girls student-athletes.”(Big Sandy ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy Independent School District announced Tuesday night the hiring of Brian Pullum as its new Athletic Director. Coach Pullum has spent almost 20 years coaching in East Texas schools, most recently serving as the Assistant Athletic Director at Grand Saline High School, the district said.

Coach Pullum started his coaching career in Big Sandy back in 2003 before making stops in Mineola, Hallsville, and Grand Saline. Pullum was an assistant coach at Big Sandy in 2005 when the football team was a state finalist. He then saw success in Mineola helping the school become a state finalist in football in 2014 and a state champion in 2016. He has also coached boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls track, according to Big Sandy ISD’s statement.

According to a post by Big Sandy ISD on social media, Pullum is a graduate of Big Sandy High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Arkansas University. He has been married to his wife Shanell, a teacher who is also a Big Sandy graduate, for 22 years and they have two children. His son Brian graduated from Big Sandy High School and is currently a student at Tarleton State University. His daughter Briana is a current 8th Grader at Big Sandy Junior High.

