Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Duo accused of covering up Shelby County murder scene indicted

Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere(Shelby County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Two people accused of helping cover up a murder scene after a Joaquin woman was killed as a sacrifice have been indicted.

A Shelby County grand jury indicted Allen Price and Teresa Louviere on Feb. 16. Both are charged with tampering with evidence. Ethan Kyle Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on Dec. 5 on a charge of first-degree murder.

Price and Louviere are accused of painting a room after Sarah Hopson, 36, was killed.

According to an arrest affidavit, Myers told his mother he killed Hopson as a sacrifice.

Myers is due in court on April 11.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-22-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Few showers this morning
Downtown Tyler comes alive on Mardi Gras
Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ hosts Mardi Gras second line parade