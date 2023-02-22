Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Attorneys for the civil case involving the deaths of two SFA students met in court Wednesday to discuss evidence on a camera card.

Experts from each side of the case testified that there was no evidence to pull from the card and there was not even any evidence of formatting.

Plaintiffs in the case argued the card has been intentionally wiped clean, but the defense argued they did not think it had.

The card was from a dashcam camera on the truck driver’s 18-wheeler.

On Jan. 20 at about 1:32 p.m., Graylan Spring and Micah McAfoose were traveling on U.S. 59 in a Nissan Versa in Corrigan when a Freightliner turned onto the highway in front of them from an intersecting road, according to the crash report. The two SFA students died in the crash.

It was also revealed in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court on Wednesday that the defense wants to pull all evidence from the phones belonging to Spring and McAfoose. This was contested by the plaintiffs and Inselmann told both sides to try to come to an agreement before another hearing on Tuesday.

Both phones are secured as evidence right now. It was revealed in court that Antonio Sandoval, the truck driver in the crash, has received his phone.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.