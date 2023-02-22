Lighter winds and taking a slight edge off the February warmth in the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a warm and windy Ash Wednesday in east Texas with a few light, passing showers also taking place as well.

It will be partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows only dropping into the middle 60′s, which is where our normal high is for this time of year. That means many of you will be running those air conditioners, yet again.

We will, however, take a slight edge off our February warmth over the next couple of days due to a weak frontal boundary that will ooze into the Piney Woods before stalling over our region Friday.

The cold front hanging out over our area will lead to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the upper 70′s. Winds will also be much calmer the next few days.

Friday looks to be the coolest day this week as the combination of cloudy skies and slightly drier air behind that front will lead to highs coming down into the middle 70′s with just a 20% chance of sprinkles or spotty shower activity as the front stalls out across our airspace.

With the front stalling out and then retreating back to the north as a warm front, this upcoming weekend will be back to warm, humid, and breezy under mostly cloudy skies with highs warming back up into the 80′s as southerly winds become breezy, again.

We will then track another rain chance for late Sunday night and early Monday morning with the passage of a western storm system and Pacific cold front.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week is not all that promising, averaging around a quarter-of-an-inch or less.

Behind this early week frontal passage, we should get a better push of cooler and drier air into east Texas. This will lead to morning lows cooling back down into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will still be mild and comfortable as we top out in the middle 70′s.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

