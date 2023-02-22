Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a windy start with some very mild temperatures. A few showers and thunderstorms will be rolling through this morning, but they are weakening as they make their way into East Texas. Not everyone will see the rain and all the showers will move out by midday. We’ll see clearing skies this afternoon and breezy, warm conditions with highs once again reaching the lower 80s. More clouds roll in tonight and a few sprinkles are possible tomorrow. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow, but still warm. A few more showers are possible Friday with slight chances for rain lasting through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean William Fuller
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing teen
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Carroll Shelby’s final Mustang on display in Pittsburg museum
Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-22-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-22-23
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
The wind machine will likely disrupt your outdoor plans on Wednesday
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast