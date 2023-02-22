Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docuseries

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaves the field with his wife, Brittany, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The NFL has just announced a new Netflix docuseries following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota called NFL: Quarterback, that will be premiering this summer.

The docuseries, produced by Mahomes’ production company 2M Productions, will take viewers behind the scenes from the start of the 2022 season to its end at the Super Bowl.

In order for viewers to get a glimpse of their daily lives as players, the NFL, for the first time ever, allowed the featured quarterbacks to be mic’d for every game.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Mahomes said. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation, and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

The series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2M Productions with Peyton Manning serving as Executive Producer for Omaha Productions.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by NFL+.

