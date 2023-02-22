One killed and one injured in head-on collision in Coffee City

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Coffee City police responded to a major head-on collision at 2:30 a.m. on Hwy 155.

Officers on scene reported a white car and a green pickup truck, both with extensive front-end damage, were involved in the crash.

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning on Hwy 155. (Coffee City Police Department)

The driver of the white car was taken to UT Tyler in critical condition, while the driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The names of those involved have not been released.

Police say that their initial investigation showed the driver of the white car lost control as a result of the spare tire failing, causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic. That is when the two vehicles collided head on.

Coffee City Police Department has not released further information at this time. We will update when that happens.

