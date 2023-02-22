Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin hosts Texas-Sized Baby Shower to help expecting families

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Pregnancy Help Center in Lufkin is hosting their annual ‘Texas-Sized Baby Shower’ throughout February.

Becoming a new parent can come with many different challenges, and the center hopes to alleviate some of those challenges for families.

Executive Director Shanie Sanford says the ‘Texas Size Baby Shower’ is a good time for them to collect items and monetary donations for the center.

“The donations that we receive at the first of the year can help carry us through the majority of the year,” said Sanford.

She said for this year’s baby shower, the most requested items are diapers and wipes.

The center has assisted nearly 300 clients and provided $13,000 worth of resources to the families this year alone. Last year, the center gave out 90,000 items, including 54,000 diapers, the majority coming from their donations.

“Babies are expensive, and it takes a lot to raise a baby. In this program when moms and dads are part of our different programs, they can receive points to shop in this resource room,” said Sanford.

Sanford said parents are mostly surprised when they walk into their resource room, as it’s filled with many baby-related items for children up to 3 years old.

“It’s just not diapers and wipes. We do have clothing, shoes, and training underwear, and different items they would need.”

Sanford said all services provided by the center are free for any family seeking for help. Families can call the center to set up an appointment, and they are scheduled based on their needs.

For more information on how you can donate to the ‘Texas Sized Baby Shower’, click here.

