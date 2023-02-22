Waco man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two girls

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Edward John Pavelka, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing more than 25 grams of methamphetamine
By Tommy Witherspoon
Feb. 22, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday on charges he sexually abused two girls about 15 years ago and was nabbed with more than 25 grams of methamphetamine two years ago.

Edward John Pavelka, 33, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact, attempted indecency with a child by contact and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday in exchange for recommendations from prosecutors that he be sentenced to 10 years in prison on each of the four charges.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court accepted Pavelka’s plea bargain, admonishing him during the brief hearing for smirking, leaning over a chair while standing at the counsel table and generally not taking the proceedings seriously enough.

Pavelka, who formerly was in the Navy, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in 2009 when he was home on leave from Guam. The girl reported that the two snuck away to a field off Silver Fox Road in Lacy Lakeview, where they had sex.

The girl and her parents reported the incident to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. While speaking to deputies, the girl called Pavelka, who was back in Guam.

“Pavelka initially denied any knowledge of sexual intercourse, however, did eventually speak with the victim about it,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Pavelka indicated to her that he did enjoy the sex, and that it meant a lot to him. He further indicated that he did not regret having sex with the victim, and the he would have sex with her again. Pavelka later apologized to the victim for ‘making her into doing something she didn’t want to do.”

The pair then agreed that they would tell law enforcement officers that the girl was 17 at the time, the affidavit alleges.

Pavelka also pleaded guilty to improperly touching a 7-year-old girl in 2008 and attempting to abuse the same girl in 2012, according to court records. The drug charge came after Pavelka was arrested in June 2020 with 25 grams of methamphetamine.

Pavelka’s attorney, Cody Cleveland, declined comment on Pavelka’s cases Wednesday.

Pavelka must serve at least five years in prison before he can seek parole.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

