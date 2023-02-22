Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’ve got a warm and muggy day on tap with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 80 degrees. Don’t let our toasty temperatures fool you, we do have a weak cold front moving through East Texas today which is helping a skinny line of showers and thundershowers develop and race east across the area. Don’t expect too much of a cool down behind this first front, but a second cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning, stalling about halfway through East Texas, which will lead to quite the split in temperatures over the next few days. Expect the northern half of ETX to drop into the middle 60s for Friday afternoon, while Deep East Texas will still likely see 70s for highs. This stall front will eventually lift back north as a warm front, leading to 70s for all over the weekend and even a few 80 degree highs in some warm spots. While this front is stalled over East Texas, expect the chance for spotty showers and drizzle on and off through Thursday night, all day Friday and Saturday. Coverage will not be widespread, rather it will be somewhat random and spotty, so it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close just to be safe. Another cold front swings through late Sunday into early Monday, likely brining another weak line of showers and thundershowers before skies totally dry out Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.