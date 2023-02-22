Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages

(Wells ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - Wells ISD administration has announced a delayed start to their operation hours for Wednesday due to a community-wide power outage.

According to school district officials the delayed start was due to a reported power outage that is affecting over 800 customers in the area. The ONCOR power outages map lists the incident cause as “Vegitation/Wild Life” and has an estimated time of resolution of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Faculty and staff have been advised to standby for further updates.

