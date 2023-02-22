White Oak Fire Department gets new fire engine, celebrates with push-in ceremony

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night White Oak celebrated receiving their new fire engine. The new engine took about a year and a half to be delivered since it was custom built. White Oak Fire Chief Cameron Kizzia says their previous main engine was aging out and parts were getting hard to find.

The firefighters took part in a “push in” ceremony which pays respect to fire departments from a time before there were motorized vehicles.

The chief says the ceremony has been around since the days of horse drawn fire apparatus.

“It was difficult to back then because it was hard to control the horses. So, they would unhitch their horses, put them in their stalls and they would push the truck, or the apparatus, back in the stalls. So, when we got our first, started getting our first motorized fire apparatus, we kind of kept that tradition going by pushing a new truck into service,” Kizzia said.

The chief says the department will train on the truck before it’s put into service in the next few weeks.

