Wichita Falls ISD mourns death of Hirschi student

Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is mourning the death of a Hirschi High School senior.

Jesiah Gardner died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to a WFISD Facebook post.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time,” WFISD officials said. “This tragic loss touches the hearts of many in our community. We will continue to reach out to support the family and respect their privacy as they grieve.”

WFISD officials said Gardner was active in the Hirschi band and ROTC. Additional counselors will be on campus to help students and staff as needed.

