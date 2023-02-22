Woman did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WPTV) - A Florida woman is recalling the harrowing moments she spent trying to save her 85-year-old neighbor from a fatal alligator attack.

When Carol Thomas opened her bedroom window for some fresh air around noon Monday, she heard some noise outside. She went to check it out and was stunned by what she saw: her neighbor, 85-year-old Gloria Serge, was in trouble, caught in the jaws of a 10-foot-long alligator.

“By a gator that had come up out of the water and had her leg,” Thomas said.

She quickly called 911 then turned her attention back to water. She could no longer see Serge.

“Then, I saw her surface about five feet out there, and she came up, brushed her hair back and was trying to get air. I asked her to swim toward the boat to get either at her or to give her something. She said, ‘I can’t. The alligator has me,’” Thomas said.

Thomas ran to get a shepherd’s hook and moved closer to the embankment, desperately trying to help her neighbor.

“Have her grab it or if she couldn’t grab it, I could at least hook her… or hit the alligator if it surfaced. But when I got back, she wasn’t anywhere,” Thomas said.

Officials say Serge had been walking her dog near a retention pond in the retirement community when she was attacked and killed by the alligator. Her body has since been recovered.

Thomas says Serge was a wonderful neighbor, who was always out walking her Shih Tzu.

Following the attack, other neighbors have been calling and stopping by to check on Thomas, which she appreciates. The tragedy has reinforced her belief in keeping her two cats clear of the water and any alligators. She also says she will be more aware of her surroundings.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission captured the alligator responsible, which is believed to have been euthanized.

Serge’s dog was not injured in the attack and was being cared for by a neighbor.

