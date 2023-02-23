Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Aggie Moms team up for 3rd annual ‘Everybody Needs A Cookie!’ event

Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The simple act of giving someone a cookie dates back to a nearly century-old tradition at Texas A&M.

Back in 1922, 11 Aggie Corps moms came down from Dallas to feed the entire Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. For the past three years, Aggie moms have been organizing that same effort through the ‘Everybody Needs A Cookie!’ event.

‘Everybody Needs A Cookie!’ organizer and Aggie mom, Jane Metz, said throughout the years, the event has raised money to give nearly 8,000 Crumbl Cookies to the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M.

“We are so grateful to do this. I have two Corps sons who graduated in 2014 and 2019. When I saw the leadership and education the Core gave them, I knew I had to get involved. Today we gave out Crumbl Cookies that are Red Velvet and everyone seemed to love them. We also brought out a 1922 Ford Model T on display and Reveille even got a cookie.”

Metz said she hopes to continue and add to the event for many years to come.

“So to carry on the tradition, we wanted to make it into a nonprofit so we can do it every year and carry on the tradition for Aggie moms,” said Metz. “It’s exciting. Everyone loves traditions and things that lasts. Everyone here is what is making this happen.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Home sales falling
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients
Trane Student Tour
Trane Technologies reaches out to students in effort to recruit, retain future employees
ZONTA PROM DRESSES
Longview Prom Boutique has 3,000 dresses available for students in need