Andrews High School evacuated after bomb threat

Andrews ISD(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the search of Andrews High School has been completed by the Midland and Odessa Bomb Squads.

No explosives or other devices were located during the search of the school.

The terroristic threats directed at Andrews High School are still under investigation.

Andrews ISD released the following statement about the situation:

Andrews bomb threat statement(none)

---ORIGINAL STORY---

According to Andrews ISD Facebook page, Andrews ISD has been made aware of a bomb threat at Andrews High School.

All students have been evacuated and moved to safety. Law enforcement has been contacted. All students are safe.

DPS says around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, the Andrews Police Department received a bomb threat and multiple threats of gun violence directed at Andrews High School. Andrews Police Department, Andrews Sheriff’s Office, Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the school.

Andrews High School was immediately evacuated and the students were staged at Mustang Bowl Stadium for release. Parents were advised to pick up their children on the east side of the stadium.

Midland and Odessa Police Department Bomb Squads have responded and a search of the school is being currently being conducted. Additional police officers and troopers have been placed at all Andrews schools as a precautionary measure.

Anyone with information concerning the threats of violence is urged to contact the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

