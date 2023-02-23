Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history

At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Swimming next to Jason Conn’s boat at O.H. Ivie Lake near San Angelo last week was one of the biggest bass recorded in Texas’ history.

“I just kept reeling, and I looked underneath my motor, and I kind of saw the one I caught, and I turned over to him and said, ‘look at this fish,’” said Conn. “She just kind of came up and ate my bait, and you know it was all a fight after that.”

Conn reeled in a ShareLunker 642.

“When I saw the fish, and it came in the boat, I didn’t know what it weighed, to be honest with you,” said Conn.

“Dude, that thing might be 15 pounds.”

“I just knew it was the biggest fish that I had ever seen,” said Conn.

Turns out, it’s also one of the biggest fish to ever hit Texas scales.

Texas Parks and Wildlife recorded it as 17.03 pounds.

Oh my god. Dude, this might be the lake record.

The fish was just shy of the state record of 18.18 pounds, making it the eighth-heaviest largemouth bass ever caught in Texas.

“My reaction was just kind of like a blah there for a little while like I was just in like a, you know, I’ve been doing this my entire life fishing for bass,” said Conn. “I do it for a living now, and it’s just an unbelievable experience.”

Conn is donating the fish to the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program, which is now the sixth-heaviest ShareLunker to join.

“The fish that I caught was stocked here like 12 years ago, I believe, and that’s just an outcome of their program,” said Conn.

The program breeds fish to restock lakes across Texas so more people can enjoy a moment as exciting as Conn’s.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-23-23
Thursday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today
Sneezing and runny nose are the main symptoms of allergies.
Allergist urges East Texans to take precautions for allergy season
Upshur County farmer Mike Hill
Early warming may be good news for East Texas farmers
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Former president’s legacy will include 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card