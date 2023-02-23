Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people escaped without injury after a car began to smoke and then caught fire on North Timberland Drive Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Lufkin police and fire were called to a report of a vehicle fire in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Officers arrived to find a Ford sedan with flames coming from the hood and undercarriage, Pebsworth said.

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car when they noticed smoke coming from the air vents. They stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of In-N-Out Daiquiri and flames quickly overtook the vehicle.

They escaped the vehicle safely and no injuries were reported, Pebsworth said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

