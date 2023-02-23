Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin

By Brittany Hunter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two people escaped without injury after a car began to smoke and then caught fire on North Timberland Drive Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Lufkin police and fire were called to a report of a vehicle fire in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive, according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

Officers arrived to find a Ford sedan with flames coming from the hood and undercarriage, Pebsworth said.

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car when they noticed smoke coming from the air vents. They stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of In-N-Out Daiquiri and flames quickly overtook the vehicle.

They escaped the vehicle safely and no injuries were reported, Pebsworth said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

