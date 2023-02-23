College Station High School Orchestra to play at Carnegie Hall

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Amy Licerio
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In a little more than two weeks, the College Station High School Orchestra is headed to New York to play at the famed Carnegie Hall.

Orchestra Director Jason Hooper says a total of 113 people will be making their way to the Big Apple.

Hooper says in a world full of distractions, it’s nice for the students to have music. According to Hooper, the class provides a space where they can be themselves and be constructive.

“It’s very exciting,” says Hooper. “Our orchestra is a lot about community and bringing students here to a place where they feel that they belong.”

The students have been working to fundraise for this trip with the help of the community.

“Sending 113 people to New York City is not cheap and we have a ton of donations from local business members of our community,” says Hooper. “A lot of the restaurants have been doing profit shares to support it. So I’d like to say a huge thanks to all of these people for making it happen.”

Just before performing on the big stage at Carnegie Hall, the students have a performance on March 6th for those who are unable to make it for their performance in New York.

Senior Angelica Lopez says, “it’s a really big opportunity and experience and I just hope that we do really well.”

Some artists that have played at Carnegie Hall are Tchaikovsky, George Gershwin, Billie Holiday, Judy Garland, and even The Beatles. Senior Anna Kimber says she doesn’t take that lightly.

“I’m just so excited to get to play on that stage and be where so many other people of all different kinds of art forms have performed and shared this love and beauty of art and music”

The CSHS students are scheduled to play Carnegie Hall on March 10th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

