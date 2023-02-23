Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to the National Association of Realtors, January’s decline in existing home sales marks the longest streak of declines since 1999. Home sales are down by nearly 18 percent from 2021.

President of Charles Pool Real Estate, Ed Pool, has seen the highs and lows of the housing market during his 37 years in real estate.

Pool said with low inventory, people are staying in their homes longer while they search for a new home.

“Our inventories are still down, and so to find a new home might be a little bit more difficult,” said Pool

With the 30-year fixed rate being above 6%, Pool says some buyers are hesitant.

“The inflationary scares, and the fed raising interest rates slowed it down quite a bit.”

“The dollar value of grand transactions are substantially lower than what we experienced 12 months ago,” said senior research analyst of UT Tyler, Manuel Reyes.

Reyes said depending on where one lives, there could be more houses available to buy. ”If we experience a recession in 2023 which according to most of the analyst and economist...We will have some people that’s going to be laid off and there’s going to be some foreclosures.”

Reyes said people can expect interest rates to continue to climb this year and home prices decrease. “I believe prices will continue to go down – gradually, this isn’t going to happen overnight.”

According to Freddie Mac, the current average rate for a 30-year-fixed mortgage is 6.3%. The average on a 15 year fixed mortgage is 5.5%.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

