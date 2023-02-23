Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
LIVE: Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own defense at murder trial

Alex Murdaugh testifies Thursday in his murder trial. (Local News Live)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense at his double murder trial Thursday to deny killing his wife and son but admitted lying about when he last saw them.

Murdaugh, 54, is charged with fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. He faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. Murdaugh continued to staunchly deny any role in the killings in his testimony five weeks into his trail.

“I did not shoot my wife or son any time, ever,” Murdaugh responded to his defense attorney’s questioning after taking the stand.

Murdaugh admitted he lied to police about being at the kennels with his wife and son before the killings. But he blamed his addiction to opioids for clouding his thinking and creating a distrust of state law enforcement agents.

“As my addiction evolved over time, I would get in these situations, these circumstances where I would get paranoid thinking,” Murdaugh said.

The once-prominent attorney had told police that he was visiting his ailing mother in another town and not near his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings. But several witnesses testified that they believed they heard Murdaugh’s voice along with his son and wife on cellphone video taken at the kennels about five minutes before the shootings.

“I would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them,” Murdaugh said in court, tears running down his cheeks.

Alex Murdaugh’s decision to testify could be a gamble. Prosecutors can question him about not only his wife and son’s death but also the roughly 100 other charges he faces — from stealing from clients to arranging his own shooting on the side of a highway.

Several witnesses, including Maggie Murdaugh’s sister, have testified that Alex Murdaugh didn’t appear scared for the safety of himself or his surviving son in the weeks after the killings despite the brutality of the shootings and no apparent leads from police.

Murdaugh is being held without bail on the financial and other crimes, so even if he is found not guilty, he will not walk out of court a free man.

If convicted of most or all of those financial crimes, Murdaugh would likely spend decades in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

