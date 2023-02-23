Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested five people and seized guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia following a search of a Bryan home Wednesday.

The search happened at a home on the corner of Waco Street and Paris Street. According to arrest reports, Bryan Police were conducting surveillance on the home at 1402 Paris St. Police observed multiple people arriving and leaving the home in multiple vehicles. Bryan Police’s Tactical Response team began responding when all five people went inside. When the team arrived four of the men ran out the side door of the house and were later caught and arrested, the fifth man exited the house, complied with police commands, and was taken into custody.

Police then conducted a search of the home and vehicles and recovered multiple guns and drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Officers also recovered digital scales and multiple empty clear plastic baggies.

Martrevious Gafford, 21, Malcolm Richmond, 30, Deiontre Washington, 29, and Riheim Phillips, 30, are facing multiple charges including manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The fifth man, a 20 year-old, is facing a charge of evading arrest.

On February 22, 2023, the Bryan Police Department conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of Paris St. The search warrant was a result of a long-term investigation. The search warrant yielded 5 arrests and the recovery of multiple firearms, stolen property, and narcotics. pic.twitter.com/UXkY86WA44 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) February 23, 2023

The search Wednesday was the second in as many days that law enforcement officers have executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Bryan. On Tuesday, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Luza Street. That warrant on Luza Street is related to an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation, according to court records.

