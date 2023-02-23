Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Five arrested, guns, drugs seized in search of Bryan home

Bryan Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home near Waco Street and Paris Street
Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of...
Bryan police tell KBTX officers were serving a search warrant at a home at the intersection of Waco Street and Paris Street.(Photo by KBTX's Alex Egan)
By Rusty Surette and Alex Egan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested five people and seized guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia following a search of a Bryan home Wednesday.

The search happened at a home on the corner of Waco Street and Paris Street. According to arrest reports, Bryan Police were conducting surveillance on the home at 1402 Paris St. Police observed multiple people arriving and leaving the home in multiple vehicles. Bryan Police’s Tactical Response team began responding when all five people went inside. When the team arrived four of the men ran out the side door of the house and were later caught and arrested, the fifth man exited the house, complied with police commands, and was taken into custody.

Police then conducted a search of the home and vehicles and recovered multiple guns and drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Officers also recovered digital scales and multiple empty clear plastic baggies.

Martrevious Gafford, 21, Malcolm Richmond, 30, Deiontre Washington, 29, and Riheim Phillips, 30, are facing multiple charges including manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

The fifth man, a 20 year-old, is facing a charge of evading arrest.

The search Wednesday was the second in as many days that law enforcement officers have executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Bryan. On Tuesday, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of Luza Street. That warrant on Luza Street is related to an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-23-23
Thursday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today
Sneezing and runny nose are the main symptoms of allergies.
Allergist urges East Texans to take precautions for allergy season
Upshur County farmer Mike Hill
Early warming may be good news for East Texas farmers
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Former president’s legacy will include 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card