Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Judge temporarily suspends Clay County Sheriff

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A motion to temporarily suspend Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was approved on Thursday at a hearing in Montague County.

Lyde will remain as sheriff until a temporary sheriff is chosen. Both the prosecution and defense are expected to submit a list of applicants to Judge Lee Gabrielle, senior justice of the Texas Second Court of Appeals, by 10 a.m. on Friday. She will then chose someone from that list to become temporary sheriff.

That hearing was also held to hear a motion from the defense to disqualify the plaintiffs. That motion was denied by Judge Gabrielle.

Judge Gabrielle then heard the motion by the plaintiffs to temporarily suspend Lyde until a decision is made on a petition to remove him from office.

The petition came following new charges filed against Lyde of official oppression back in early January.

Lyde’s next hearing is expected to happen in March.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Home sales falling
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

The release of the final report by the Teacher Vacancy Task Force revealed several...
Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommends increasing salaries, expanding programs
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-24-23
Friday’s Weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers
Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients