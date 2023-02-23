Jury enters second day of deliberation, considering death penalty for Hollis Daniels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury for the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels III has entered its second day of deliberation; the jury will determine whether Daniels will receive a life sentence or the death penalty.

On Wednesday morning, the courtroom heard more testimony from Daniels and the closing arguments from the State and the defense.

Both sides had two hours to deliver their closing arguments before the jury was dismissed for deliberation.

The defense played a recorded jail call between Daniels and his father. The two discussed God, thankfulness and answered prayers.

In the call, Daniels told his father “I said, ‘Lord, can you not get my attention any other way?’ Now, he has my attention.”

Daniels father told his son he was “still in awe” about how his own prayers had been answered. He also stated he prayed for the East family every night.

Daniels stated he could not think about how the East family was doing, but that he also prayed for them.

The State has presented a letter Daniels wrote while in custody in 2017. Daniels compared himself to a wolf, saying:

“Wolves will always be faster, stronger and meaner. I will always be a wolf. I have blended in with sheep perfectly. I have surrounded myself with sheep. The wolf lives a life of freedom, roams. Sheep follow blindly.”

Daniels told the State he believed the things he had written in the letter at one point in his life. He also stated he had once thought of himself as “deceitful” and that he had a better understanding of the world than others.

The State told Daniels when he shot East, it had not been in the “heat of the moment,” that Daniels was thinking. Daniels stated his thoughts were clouded by “Xanax and depression.”

Daniels also discussed lessons he learned from his AA books, saying “In order to regain the ability to choose to recover, you have to have the spiritual experience. I think sometimes our will is weak but it’s never gone.”

The State and the defense are presenting their closing arguments. The State is seeking the death penalty for Daniels. DA Stanek referenced his history of being manipulative. Stanek also pointed out that thousands of people listen to rap music and use drugs, saying Daniels cannot use these things to explain the shooting.

The defense referenced his extensive drug use and poor mental health, saying he was not thinking rationally when the shooting occurred. The team stated Daniels no longer poses a threat and still can contribute to those around him while in prison. The defense is fighting to keep him off of death row.

The jury has started its deliberation and will soon come back with a verdict.

