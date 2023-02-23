Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Law enforcement searching Andrews High School after bomb, gun violence threat

(KOSA)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - The Andrews Police Department received a bomb threat and multiple threats of gun violence directed and Andrews High School late Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Andrews Police Department, Andrews Sheriff’s Office, Gaines County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the school around 11 a.m. Andrews High School was evacuated immediately and students were staged at Mustang Bowl Stadium for release.

Midland and Odessa Police Department Bomb Squads responded and are currently searching the school. Additional officers and troopers have been places at all Andrews schools as a precaution.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information on the incident to contact the Andrews Sheriff’s Office at 432-523-5545.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-23-23
Thursday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today
Sneezing and runny nose are the main symptoms of allergies.
Allergist urges East Texans to take precautions for allergy season
Upshur County farmer Mike Hill
Early warming may be good news for East Texas farmers
As former president Jimmy Carter spends his last days at home in hospice care, the impact he...
Former president’s legacy will include 35 years of volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card