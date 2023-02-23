Lots of clouds and not as warm as we round out the week in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had another warm and balmy February day throughout deep east Texas. The winds were much calmer, though, making for a decent day to spend some time outdoors.

The saying, ‘so close, but yet, so far’ applies to the cold front that is draped across the northern portions of our KTRE viewing area.

Our high-resolution models want to bring this slow-moving boundary through our part of the state tonight. If your community can get in on that wind shift, then it will be a tad cooler and less humid for your Friday as we round out the week.

It will be mostly cloudy and mild overnight with lows only dropping into the lower 60′s, which is slightly cooler than recent nights, but still well above the average low of 43-degrees for this time of year.

Friday looks to be the coolest day this week as the combination of cloudy skies and slightly drier air behind that front will lead to highs coming down into the lower-to-middle 70′s with just a 20% chance of sprinkles or spotty shower activity as the front stalls out across our airspace.

Those of you who reside along and north of the Highway 7 corridor may only reach the upper 60′s on Friday while southern portions of deep east Texas top out in the lower 70′s.

With the front stalling out and then retreating back to the north as a warm front, this upcoming weekend will be back to warm, humid, and breezy under mostly cloudy skies with highs warming back up into the 80′s as southerly winds become breezy, again.

We will then track another rain chance for late Sunday night and early Monday morning with the passage of a western storm system and Pacific cold front.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week is not all that promising, averaging around a quarter-of-an-inch or less.

Behind this early week frontal passage, we should get a better push of cooler and drier air into east Texas. This will lead to morning lows cooling back down into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

