Man charged with murder after mother was gunned down in front of her children in Waco

Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of...
Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of mother in front of her children on May 1, 2022.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the brutal murder of a mother in front of her children on May 1, 2022.

Online jail records show Lopez is being held without bond.

Waco police said 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza was asked by her cousin to accompany her to meet an acquaintance of her ex-husband to pick up a large sum of money.

When the women arrived at the meeting point near the 3400 Block of Morrow Avenue, a vehicle drove up and parked next to Mendoza’s vehicle.

Police said Lopez then approached Mendoza’s car, opened the door, and began firing rounds into the front seat, while the woman’s two young children sat in the back seat and saw the brutal murder of their mother.

The cousin suffered serious injuries, but survived the shooting, police said.

Detectives are looking to make additional arrests in the case.

If you have any information, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also file an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

