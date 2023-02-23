Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mental health care professionals are in demand as the entire state experiences a mass shortage

Clinics are looking to fill positions for therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers.
There's a shortage of mental health care professionals
There's a shortage of mental health care professionals(WEAU)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KWTX) - Statewide, Texas is experiencing a shortage of mental health care professionals.

The shortage, ranging from therapists to psychiatrists and social workers is straining both the patient and the professional.

Nowadays, being aware of your mental health, is at the front of people’s minds in the workplace, at school and at home.

Because of this, the demand for care now outweighs the supply.

Just hire more professionals you may think…but that can be a lot pricier than we assume.

“The cost can be extra and over the top, some people leaving out of their PhD programs at way over $100,000 in school debt,” said Dr. Kristy Donaldson, owner of Premier Neurofeedback & Counseling Services, PLLC.

While required for some qualifications, a PhD is not required to become a licensed professional counselor or social worker.

On top of thousands in school debt, once you graduate, there’s more to do before you can see your first client.

“The exam to become a psychologist is really difficult. It’s been really difficult to pass and it’s taking people multiple times at the tune of close to $700 each time,” said Dr. Donaldson.

Back in 2016, the Texas Statewide Behavioral Health Strategic Plan noted that 80% of the state qualified as professional shortage areas.

Seven years and one pandemic later, the number of available mental health care professionals hasn’t improved much.

“You can really see where a shortage of mental health professionals becomes more than just a problem at the individual level when you’re dealing with issues that come back to the community and society as a whole like domestic violence and homelessness,” said Suzanne Armour, Director of Programming with Families in Crisis.

Armour works with Families in Crisis to combat things like domestic violence and PTSD in veterans, often referring the people she helps to a mental health professional.

“It could have a significant impact on accessibility to mental health services that are necessary for survivors working through trauma-based issues as a result of abuse, PTSD, depression and anxiety,” said Armour.

Professionals estimate it could be years before the field is back on track.

988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline
988 Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline(PRNewswire)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Home sales falling
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-24-23
Friday’s Weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers
Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients
Trane Student Tour
Trane Technologies reaches out to students in effort to recruit, retain future employees