National space flight program returns to Midland

It gives kids the chance to learn from retired astronaut Wendy Lawrence to give her experience...
It gives kids the chance to learn from retired astronaut Wendy Lawrence to give her experience and expertise with space.(Higher Orbits)
By Noe Ortega
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The space flight and space exploration program, Go for Launch, is returning to Midland.

This program explores the wonders of space and strengthens teens stem skills.

It gives kids the chance to learn from retired astronaut Wendy Lawrence to give her experience and expertise with space.

Higher Orbits is a non-profit that teaches stem skills through the use of spaceflight.

The program is a multi day event that gives kids the chance to learn about space through experiments of what it feels like to be in space.

“The skillsets that are needed for this kind of program are English, art, team work, so it really encompasses a wide range of students interests, career goals to all come together for an event like this.” said Executive Director for the Midland Development Corporation, Sara Harris.

The program is a collaboration between the Midland Development Corporation, MISD, Chevron, and Higher Orbits.

The course is open to students in grades 8-12, and it’ll be held on March 2-3.

To sig up for this program, click here.

