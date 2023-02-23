Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Jacksonville officer injured during altercation with fleeing suspect

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville police officer was injured during a fight with a suspect who was fleeing on foot this afternoon.

According to Jacksonville police, on Wednesday at around 2 p.m., a Jacksonville police officer conducted a pedestrian stop in the 600 block of South Jackson Street. During a brief interaction, the suspect fled on foot.

After a short foot pursuit and a physical altercation, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Cadarius Rashad Mitchell, 31, from Jacksonville.

During the incident the officer sustained minor injuries. The officer was taken to UT Health, Jacksonville where he was treated and released.

Mitchell was charged with evading arrest and / or detention (a state jail felony), resisting arrest (class A misdemeanor) and obstruction or retaliation (3rd degree felony). He was booked into the Cherokee County jail without further incident.

The name of the officer will not be released.

