Shooting suspect in early December road-rage incident identified and charged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The shooting suspect in an early December road-rage incident has been arrested and faces multiple charges Lubbock police said Thursday.

24-year-old D’Marcus Carter-Palmer was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges. On Feb. 22, he was booked on two additional charges: aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officer responded to a shots fired called near 29th and Hartford just after 10 p.m. where they found a female victim unharmed. Investigators determined Carter-Palmer shot at her multiple times in what they believe to be a road-rage incident.

Investigators say the victim was driving near 34th and Gary when she passed an SUV in front of her. The SUV, driven by Carter-Palmer, reportedly followed her to 33rd and Hartford when he got out of the SUV and started shooting at her.

On January 17, police issued a release asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators received multiples tips leading to the identification and arrest of Carter-Palmer.

