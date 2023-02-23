Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launches street takeover task force

Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking
Close up of asphalt road with yellow marking(Storyblocks.com)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas) - Gov. Greg Abbott launched a statewide street takeover task force to tackle the issue facing many North Texas cities, including Dallas, Fort Worth and most recently Austin.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Gov. Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to address the dangerous street takeovers happening across Texas.

“These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw in a release. “We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night – all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”

The announcement comes days after video of an out-of-control street takeover in Austin went viral. Dozens of cars were damaged and one police officer was injured.

“There was people standing in the middle of the street trying to grab the cars, hanging on to the cars as they’re spinning, getting thrown from the cars, people hanging flags. You got to deter this somehow, if not, it’s anarchy,” Barton Springs Saloon Property Manager, William Rabel told CBS 11 News.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the incident “illegal and outrageous.”

According to the governor’s office, the newly launched task force would be led by members of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division. These agencies would also be working with local law enforcement agencies statewide.

“Despite the foolish attempts by some local officials to defund and demoralize our brave law enforcement officers, Texas is and remains a law-and-order state,” the governor said in a release. “We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas.”

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Nacogdoches County deputies locate missing teen
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
WEBXTRA: Alto ISD proposes $10.5 million bond package
Alto ISD school board approves shift to 4-day school week
Wells ISD announces delayed start due to power outages

Latest News

No explosives found at Andrews High School, threats still under investigation
Residents still have anxiety to return to an Ohio town amid fears about the water, air, soil...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
File Photo
Texas superintendent resigns after student finds his gun in school bathroom
Copperas Cove deputies arrested seven individuals suspected in a car theft out of Austin. The...
Coryell County deputies arrest 7 in theft of car, debit cards, and vehicle titles