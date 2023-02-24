Angelina and Neches River Authority moves forward with grant for Prairie Gove Utilities project

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Angelina and Neches River Authority is in the final stages of a grant process that will help them supply water from Diboll to Prairie Grove Utilities. If the grant is approved and is funded by The Texas Water and Development board, customers will see a rate increase.

The Angelina and Neches River Authority submitted an application to The Texas Water and Development Board to fund a $7.2-million project to bring water supply to Prairie Grove Utilities. This is an area that has struggled with water quality and supply issues.

This long-term plan consists of building a permanent water line from the city of Diboll to the area.

General Manager for ANRA, Kelly Holcomb, says they are in the last stage of the grant application process, the loan commitment phase.

“They take that application, and they submit it to their board of directors, their board of directors then approve it and issue a loan commitment to us. So, the chances of us getting this loan is 98%,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says that customers of Prairie Grove Utilities as of January 1 saw a rate increase for their water, this is something that will continue to happen as the grant loan is paid back.

Betty Price, a resident in the area says she has lived here since 1979. She says a lot of the people who live in Prairie Grove live on a fixed income.

“It’s going to hurt a lot of us around here because we all are really handicapped around here,” Price said.

Tonya Calderon says she moved to the area when she was three and has now lived there for 37 years. She says when she moved to the area the base rate for water was 12.12. The last few years was raised to 35.35.

“The houses that are out here that are on a fixed income and stuff like that, that increase, I mean, they aren’t increasing their water demand, but their price of their water is going up, so therefore they are going to have to cut corners different ways to find that money,” Calderon said.

Holcomb says he understands the worry the people in Prairie Grove have.

“Everything we do affects them. I get it, I do. However, what do you do? How do you balance that need for an upgraded water supply that is safe to drink and cost? That’s the struggle, it always is,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says once this permanent line is in, it will allow the community to grow. Once growth happens the pressure of the water rates on existing customers will relax.

A temporary line from Diboll to Prairie Grove is set to be installed before summer. Holcomb says rates will increase in three parts for this project. By how much is unknown at this time.

