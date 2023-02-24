Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Friday’s Weather: Cloudy and cool with a few showers

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re starting out with a wide range of temperatures from north to south.  Cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible through midday today.  Most of East Texas will stay in the 50s all day, but a few places in Deep East Texas will be in the 60s this afternoon.  Expect cloudy skies all day and overnight.  Temperatures start  in the 40s Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s for Saturday afternoon.  There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower on Saturday and most of the day Sunday.  However, chances for rain increase Sunday night with a line of thunderstorms that will move through and end early Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Home sales falling
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Poppy seeds in a hand
Dr. Ed shares insight on why Pentagon encourages troops to avoid eating poppy seeds
Lynching Memorial
'We Remember Tyler' advocates for lynching memorial in front of new courthouse
Cancer Relief Charity
Longview woman creates outreach organization to assist cancer patients
Trane Student Tour
Trane Technologies reaches out to students in effort to recruit, retain future employees