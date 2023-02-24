Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury selection finishes for James Staley’s murder trial

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury selection process finished on Friday for the trial of the man accused of murdering 2-year-old Jason Wilder McDaniel in his home in October of 2018.

Judge Everett Young presided over jury selection for James Staley III’s case at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. This was the third day of jury selection. 100 potential jurors were dwindled down to 12 jurors and two alternates.

Staley’s trial is expected to last up to two weeks, according to Judge Young. The trial will continue on Monday at 9 a.m.

Staley has pleaded not guilty to the crime. In August of 2022, Staley’s change of venue request was approved and his trial was moved from Wichita County to Tarrant County.

Staley’s attorneys had said the local jury pool has been tainted against him due to media coverage and Facebook outcry, and the safety of Staley and anyone connected to the case was also a concern.

