Kitchen Pickin’: A tea...spoon, and a book cooks up memories

As temps warm up, more treasures are out there.
By Stephanie Frazier and Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff shows off a very small part of a new mug collection and Steph squeals at a book.

Mugs from around the U.S.

These are two of dozens of mugs Jeff got at an estate sale.
These are two of dozens of mugs Jeff got at an estate sale.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: These were found at an estate sale. I’ve said it before, but I’m a sucker for coffee mugs. These will either make me more of a sucker or break me of buying them. I found nearly 100 at this sale and started looking through them. I was putting aside each one I was interested in and then realized it’d be easier to just make an offer on all of them. These came from a couple who had been to each of the 50 states and bought a mug at each of them. I’m not sure yet if I have one from every state because I haven’t even looked at all of them yet. But most are in fantastic shape and never used except on display.

Steph: It’s a good thing that people love coffee and tea because you have a lot of cups to sell now! I helped out by buying the Mississippi cup, which is a beautiful blue and white one. They are all in perfect condition, as far as I can tell. You have a lot of work ahead of you, listing all of those.

Starbucks tumbler

This graffitti design is from 2014.
This graffitti design is from 2014.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We’ve had a lot of good luck with all things Starbucks, but especially with tumblers. When I first looked at it, I thought someone had spilled paint on it. But Mrs. Awtrey knew better and didn’t hesitate to pick it up.

Steph: This was so unusual! Definitely looks like graffiti. I can’t help but think it’s a collector’s item for people who collect Starbucks, and a lot of people do.

Tea spoon (infuser)

Jeff got this while waiting on Mrs. Awtrey.
Jeff got this while waiting on Mrs. Awtrey.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is not a teaspoon but a tea spoon. It’s obviously vintage and used to make tea with pure leaves. I didn’t know any of this before Saturday. Just a cool little contraption at the right price.

Steph: I like this a lot. Most of the time you see tea infusers as a small stainless steel ball that loose tea leaves are put into, and then steeped in hot water in a tea cup. I love that this one is shaped like a teaspoon. It’s just cute. We think this was made in the 1950s.

Fitz & Floyd salt and pepper shakers

Steph guessed right on this one right away.
Steph guessed right on this one right away.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Salt and pepper shakers are always something to take a good look at. So is Fitz & Floyd. I was very impressed Steph was able to guess the branding right away.

Steph: Fitz and Floyd has a beautiful look; rich colors painted on porcelain or ceramic giftware, accessories and tabletop products. It actually was founded in 1960 in Dallas. I used to find some beautiful pieces from their line of Christmas serveware at SteinMart before they (sob) closed.

Julia Child book

This Julia Child book is a book club edition.
This Julia Child book is a book club edition.(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I always look at old books and I rarely buy them. But I really wanted to bring this on the show. So I looked inside to see if it was a first edition and discovered that it was a book club edition. That’s not as good as first edition, but good enough to buy for $2. My first exposure to Julia Child was the movie “Julie and Julia,” which I loved.

Steph: Jeff didn’t realize I was a Julia-phile. I guess I haven’t ever had time to bore him endlessly with stories about her, lucky for him. I do love her and all she accomplished, and it was my Granddaddy, my mother’s father, who introduced me to her years ago. I have his copy of this book, which is made up of the recipes from her PBS shows over the years. I love it. Without Julia, we wouldn’t have the wonderful food TV environment we’ve had through the years. She was the creator of it; maybe someone else would have eventually started it, I don’t know. But I credit her with it all.

