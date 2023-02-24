Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car’s two occupants – a man and woman – told officers that they were test driving the car...
Car catches fire during test drive in Lufkin
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Lawyers in SFA students’ death case allege tampering of camera card
Home sales falling
East Texas experts discuss reasons home sales dropped for 12th straight month
Allen Price and Teresa Louviere
Duo accused of covering up Shelby County homicide scene indicted for murder
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Latest News

Wood County Feral Hogs
Professional trapper discusses East Texas’ feral hog problem
Traditions Auction Preview
Traditions Auction Preview
Rural water Summit At SFA
Summit seeks to address issues faced by rural water systems in East Texas
Illegal Voting Bill
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent
State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola)
Mineola state senator files bill to make illegal voting a felony, change language related to intent