‘Monument for the Unknown Enslaved’ to tell more complete story of Baylor’s history

By Madison Herber
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University is working on a project that would help tell a more complete story of the history behind the campus.

Last year, the campus wrote plans to address many of the priorities named by the Commission on Historic Campus Representations.

And just this month, the university the first detailed renderings of an addition to Founders Mall called the “Monument to the Unknown Enslaved.”

“There’s going to be kind of a wonderful wall that we’re going to use some materials that actually match up with materials that our original campus was built with,” said Dr. Malcolm Foley, a Special Advisor to the President for Equity and Campus Engagement.

Similar materials from original Baylor campus to be incorporated into Monument
Similar materials from original Baylor campus to be incorporated into Monument(Baylor University)

Foley adds that history shows that the original trustees or Baylor were almost all slave owners, and says that there is no recognition for the founders whose hands physically helped lay the foundation.

“We don’t spend time thinking about the enslaved folks who labored to build the university, we don’t think of them as leaders,” Foley explained.

Two important features for the monument are light and water. Light is to exemplify shining a light on the darkness, and water as a tool for cleansing. Two elements crucial to them as a Christian university.

“It’s going to be a slightly different experience at night than it is during the day,” Foley says.

Organizers say the three R’s are at the center of this project: Reckoning, Repentance, and Reconciliation.

“This is not just a historic project for the sake of history, but we’re looking towards creating a just and equitable institution,” Foley added.

The monument, initiated by the Commission on Historic Campus Representations, is still in it’s design phase. KWTX is told the hard part is over, but organizers hope to start nailing down funding and construction in the coming months.

